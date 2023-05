2023 Trenton FFA Banquet awards, loans, and scholarships

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton FFA chapter held its annual banquet on Friday evening, May 5th. Listed below are those who have achieved accomplishments during the year.

Kiwanis SAE Loan- Lillian Spears

Frank Hoffman Memorial SAE Loan – Cutler Epperson

Church Women United Freshman SAE Scholarship- Katy Simpson, Kale Batson, Benjamin Shuler

BTC Bank Sophomore SAE Scholarship- Layni Walker

Terry Dolan Production Agriculture SAE Scholarship- Abbye Johnson

Brownfield Farm Network Award KTTN- Savannah Hughs, Cade Claycomb

Meservey Public Speaking Academy Scholarship- Cutler Epperson, Tyler Dixon, Ayra Meeker

FFA Alumni Boosters Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship- Katelyn Clark, Kinze Hanson, Cade Claycomb, Emma Roberts

Steinhoff Scholarship- Dylan Smith

Landes Oil Scholarship- Makenzee Epperson

FFA Alumni Boosters Scholarship- Levi Johnson, Dylan Smith, Gavin Chambers

Outstanding Junior – Emma Roberts

Outstanding Senior- Makenzee Epeprson

Blue and Gold- Kaylynn Stanton

Black and Gold- Katelyn Clark

Chapter Community Service – Kimberly Otto

Star Agribusiness- Cade Claycomb

Star Farmer- Levi Johnson

Star Placement- Hunter McAtee

Star Greenhand- Kale Batson, Cutler Epperson

Chapter Scholarship- Brianna Wheelbarger, Chylissa Turner, Grayson Coon, Kyla White, Samantha Hoselton, Dylan Smith, Seth Elder, Ayra Meeker

Chapter Leadership- Titus Kottwitz, Kylar Foster, Baylee McCullough, Reece Weldon, Bradyn Sager, Seth Doolittle, Hunter McAtee, Kaylynn Stanton

2023-2024 Chapter Officers

President Emma Roberts

Vice President Cade Claycomb

Secretary Abbye Johnson

Treasurer Abby Simpson

Reporter Bradyn Sager

Reporter Kaleb McCallon

Sentinel Tyler Dixon

Chaplain Ayra Meeker

2023-2024 Jr Chapter Officers

Secretary Savanna Hughs

Treasurer Titus Kottwitz

Reporter Kale Batson

Sentinel Logan Roberts

