Obituary & Services: Madge Reid

Madge Reid, 90, of Green City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan, Missouri.

Madge was born on July 28, 1932, in Green City to Albert and Anna May (Tharp) Beall. She graduated from Green City High School in 1950. On Dec 9, 1951, she married Don Reid. Madge worked at Farmers Bank as a cashier for 52 years. She was a charter member of the Green City Lady Lions. Madge was a very active member and played the piano in the First Baptist Church of Green City for over 70 years, serving as the Church treasurer and was active in the AWANA program. Madge was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Board. She loved to play cards every week but most of all loved taking care of her kids and grandchildren.

Madge is survived by a son, Barry Reid, and wife, Elaine; a daughter, Janna Henry, and husband, John; two granddaughters, Charity Taylor and Anna Nordmeyer and husband Phillip; and six great-grandchildren, Cooper, Carter, Chloe, and Clare Taylor and Leah and Laney Nordmeyer. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, her parents, a brother, James Beall, and one grandson, Chris Taylor.

Funeral services for Madge will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Green City. A visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 1:00 PM, at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City, Missouri. Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

