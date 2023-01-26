Obituary & Services: Eldon Woodward

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Eldon Woodward, 86, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 2, 1936, in Bethany Missouri, the son of Frank and Lucile (McKay) Woodward.

Eldon grew up in Eagleville, Missouri, and settled in Bethany, Missouri with his beloved wife Sue (Hutton) of 65 years. Eldon retired from Grundy Electric in 1998 after a 32-year-long career as a lineman. Eldon loved the outdoors and fast cars. Eldon did not know a stranger and was loved by so many. For not being a sports fan, Eldon attended hundreds of sporting events to support his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Bethany.

Eldon was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and brother, Roland Davis.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Sue of the home; sister, Wilma Goodwin, Saint Joseph, MO; brother, James (Linda) Woodward, Hover, AL; brother-in-law, Bob (Lila) Hutton, Eagleville, MO; daughter, Sharol (Leo) Madison; son, Greg (Lois) Woodward all of Bethany, MO; grandchildren, Casey (Angie) Woodard, Cassie (AJ) Carrel all of Lathrop, Ryan (Megan) Madison of Columbia, MO, Brad (Emma) Madison of Kansas City, MO; Step-Grandkids Brad and Jeremy Allen, Ashley Hamilton, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation, however, friends may call at the funeral home after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bethany Senior Center, in care of Roberson Funeral Home P.O. Box 46 Bethany, MO 64424.

Related