Mosaic Life Care Foundation scholarships now available

Mosaic Life Care Foundation offers multiple scholarships available for regional students seeking post-secondary education.

Students interested in completing certificate programs, associate or bachelor’s degrees, or graduate studies have the opportunity to apply. Additionally, the e2 education emPowers scholarship provides financial assistance to past participants of emPowerU programs who are pursuing post-secondary education.

Seven scholarship funds have been established at the Foundation for students accepted into a health care or nursing program.

This year, the Dr. William and Mrs. Muriel Redmond scholarship will award up to three $5,000 to those pursuing educational opportunities in a health-related field (clinical or patient care) with a desire to serve their community. This scholarship serves as a tribute to the late Dr. William and Mrs. Muriel Redmond. Qualified applicants must reside within the Missouri counties of Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, and DeKalb.

Most scholarship deadlines are March 15 – although, a few scholarships have different deadlines. Please check each scholarship for specific guidelines.

Details about eligibility criteria and scholarship applications can be found at this link.

Scholarship funds have been established at the Foundation based on the wishes of individual donors and organizations. Several scholarships are memorials while others are intended to uplift various areas of study and the overall value of lifelong learning.

Visit mlcfoundation.com or call 816.271.7180 for additional information on Mosaic Life Care Foundation scholarships.

