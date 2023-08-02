Obituary & Services: Jerry D. Patridge

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jerry D. Patridge, 81, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, died at 3:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital may be left with the mortuary.

Jerry was born February 15, 1942, in Trenton, Missouri, the son of Don B. and Dortha L Croy Patridge. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Era, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the former Trenton Foods after working for 42 years. While working at Trenton Foods, he served as president and vice president of the union.

On July 8, 1966, he was married to Brenda Faye Jackson in Millen, Georgia.

His survivors include his wife Brenda Faye of the home, one daughter Michelle Hanson and husband Tim, Trenton, Missouri; one son Jeff Patridge and wife Marcia, Jefferson City, Missouri; four grandchildren Tylar Patridge, Rianna Patridge, Jasper Hanson, Kinze Hanson; two brothers Tommie Patridge and wife Tonya, Trenton, Missouri; Keith Patridge and wife Nancy, Mission, Texas; his mother-in-law Mellie Jackson, Portal, Georgia; one sister-in-law Rene Cowart, Portal, Georgia, and one brother-in-law Joey Jackson, Millen, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Sue Dodson on August 2, 1983.

