North Central Missouri College offering two new IT certificate programs

North Central Missouri College has received full approval to offer two new certificate programs that prepare students for jobs in the IT field: Information Technology Technician and Technology Specialist certificates.

The Information Technology Technician certificate provides an entry-level foundation, including hardware, operating systems, and common office applications. Students who complete this program can continue their career preparation with the Information Technology Specialist certificate, adding networking and systems administration skills. All the credits in these programs apply toward the AAS Computer Science & Information Systems. Individuals can earn the two certificates primarily at the Trenton Main Campus and online.

“These certificates are a great way to get a quick start on an IT career or to build workplace skills for your current job,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Dean of Instruction, Dr. Mitch Holder, said, “There is so much growth in IT, especially with the expansion of work-from-home careers and the constant growth with IT infrastructure. These certificates help meet the needs of the area workforce demands.”

These programs are “stackable,” meaning you can start with the IT Technology Technician certificate, then apply that toward the Technology Specialist certificate, and then apply that to an AAS Computer Science and Information Systems degree. You could then transfer your two-year degree to a four-year institution to earn a bachelor’s degree in an IT-related field, all one step at a time.

To learn more about the new IT certificate programs or other academic programs at NCMC, visit the North Central Missouri College website, or contact the Admissions Department or Cory Cooksey, Computer Science, and Information Technology Instructor, at 660-359-3948.

