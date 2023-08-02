Obituary & Services: Lawrence “John” Rouse

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lawrence “John” Rouse, 86, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at a hospital in Trenton, MO.

He was born on November 4, 1936, in Oxford Junction, Iowa, to Chester Whipple and Florence Francis (Gerlich) Rouse. He was the 8th of 10 children.

On June 7, 1958, he married Maryjo Dice in Tipton, Iowa. She survives him and resides at their home.

John’s family moved to Clarence, Iowa when he was in the 6th grade, and he graduated in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army from 1956-1957, where he served in the Military Police while stationed in Kessel, Germany. John and Jo lived in Stanwood, Iowa until 1977 when they moved the family to the Cainsville, Missouri area. He spent his lifetime building many houses and barns, rarely using a blueprint. He “retired” to farming where he raised sheep and black Angus cattle. He also operated Wing Tip Hunting Preserve in the 1980s, hosting an Annual Pheasant Championship. He enjoyed hunting and training dogs and telling stories from his childhood and their many escapades. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

John was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Chet, Ray, Mike, Mary, Betty, Annie, and Jeanne.

In addition to his wife, Jo, John is survived by his children, Jim Rouse, of Leon, Iowa, Terry (Renee) Rouse, of Osborn, MO, Joann (Mike) Moore, and Judy (Jerry) Hamilton, of Princeton, MO; grandchildren, Josh, Jolene, Jared, Tracie, Nick, Stacie, Stephanie, Michelle, Jason, Jeremy, Jill, and Justin; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom, and sister, Gladys Hurtis, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, at the New Hope Baptist Church in Princeton, MO, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial with Military Rites will follow in Hamilton Cemetery, Modena, MO. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Hamilton Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Related