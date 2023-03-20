Obituary & Services: James “Jim” C. Posey

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

James “Jim” C. Posey loved cars – American-made cars. He got the bug early and spent the rest of his life working on them, wheeling and dealing them, and entering them in car shows. Once he bought a car and fixed it up, he got pleasure from driving it around – at least until he spotted another car he wanted. Then he’d sell the one he was driving and start again.

Mr. Posey, 77, of Gladstone, Mo., formerly of Green City, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home.

He met his soulmate, Betty, while working at Donaldson Company in Kirksville. They were married on Nov. 18, 1978. From that time on, Betty helped fix the interiors of the cars Jim bought and was his assistant mechanic.

Jim moved his family to the Kansas City area in 1986 to be closer to Jim’s work for UAW Local 710. But they continued to return to the Posey farm almost every weekend. They eventually bought the original land the Posey family had purchased in Green City in 1888, keeping the farm in the family. Jim loved the farm and eventually added a pond, which they stocked with fish. The property has been a source of delight for their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim was born September 7, 1945, in Kirksville to Avon and Thelma (Gardner) Posey. He graduated from high school in 1963, then went to college in Kirksville. For several years he owned and operated Posey Auto Sales in Green City, while also working at Donaldson’s. After being UAW committeeman there, he was elected vice president, then president of UAW Local 710. Jim was later appointed international representative of the UAW, and he traveled throughout the Midwest in that role. He retired in 2004 but stayed active with the retirees. The union was a big part of Jim’s life.

Jim was a member of the Pollock Masonic Lodge, York Rites, and was an Ararat Shrine Provost. In addition to buying and selling cars, he loved going to demolition derbies, fishing, riding the mower and tractor with his grandkids, and working on the Posey family farm.

Jim was a man of few words, but he loved with his whole heart and everyone could feel it. Always ready with a big genuine smile whether it was to greet you or show how proud he was.

His wife, Betty Jo (Clay) Posey, survives of the home. Also surviving him are three daughters, Mia Hall of Florence, Kentucky, Melissa Purdon and husband Larry of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jamie Buchanan and husband Jason of Leawood, Kansas; grandchildren T.J. (Morgan) Bohms, Kelsey Gartner, Cole Johnson, Monica Johnson, Mason (Maddy) Purdon, Ashlyn Purdon, Bella Buchanan, and Jodi Fischesser; great-grandchildren, Addy Bohms, Aven Bohms, Kynlee Thomas, Aurora Bohms, Anna March, Kendal Bohms, Jr., Jackson McGinnis, and Waylon Purdon; brothers Avon Eugene “Gene” Posey and Joan Elsbury of Moline, Illinois, and Alan Posey of Prophetstown, Illinois; three sisters-in-law, Vicki (Russell) King of Green Castle, Carol (Clay) Young of Wentworth, New Hampshire, and Amy (Wendy) Palmer of North Sutton, New Hampshire; a mother-in-law, Alice Clay of Green City, a brother-in-law, Ed McNish of Green City; and several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Kendal Bohms; father-in-law, Harold Clay, and wife Carol Sue; and mother-in-law, Helen Palmer and husband Doug.

Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Green City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, east of Green City. A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at the funeral home, with a Masonic Service being held at 7:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance because Friedreich’s Ataxia has impacted the family greatly. You can learn more about Friedreich’s Ataxia at this link

