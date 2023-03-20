Obituary & Services: Mary Frances “Frankie” Bass-Diehl

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary Frances “Frankie” Bass-Diehl, 32, of Grandview, MO, passed away on March 16, 2023, at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Zachary Diehl, and her parents, William “Calvin” Bass of Lexington, MO, and Julie Critten of Gallatin, MO.

Frankie was born on August 9, 1990, at North Kansas City Hospital. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Odessa, MO. Frankie attended Gallatin R-V Schools. She graduated from Avila University in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, with an emphasis in Kinesiology. She worked as a social worker in Kansas City after graduation. She was working on a Master’s degree in Kinesiology (3.9 GPA) at the time of her death. Frankie was a member of the Kearney Saddle Club and was the editor of the club’s newsletter.

On October 8, 2021, she married Zachary Diehl. In addition to her husband, she leaves behind her beloved greyhound, Jack, and her two horses, Mojo and Row.

Frankie’s happiest times were spent on many trail rides with her horses and her fellow trail riders.

Other survivors are her maternal grandparents, Don (Jeanie) Critten, Rogersville, MO, and Charlotte Critten, Gallatin, MO; her maternal grandmother, Eva Bass, Lexington, MO, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Melvin Bass.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private family interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin, MO. Friends may call after 9 AM Thursday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.

