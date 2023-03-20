Obituary & Services: Stephen Ray Middleton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of LaPorte, Indiana, Stephen Ray Middleton, died March 15th at a care center in Michigan City, Indiana. He was 78 years old and graduated from Princeton high school in 1962.

Survivors include his wife Juanita. Survivors from this local area include brothers Philip Middleton of Princeton and Mark Middleton of Unionville.

The funeral service for Stephen Middleton will be Friday afternoon, March 24, at 1 pm at the Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton. Burial, with military rites, will be in the Ravanna Cemetery.

A family visitation will begin at 11 am Friday at the funeral home in Princeton.

