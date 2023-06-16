Obituary & Services: Gerald “Jerry” Lee Smith

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gerald “Jerry” Lee Smith, 67, of Trenton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2023 at Wright Memorial Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was surrounded by his loving wife and family during his final moments.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from 10:00 until service time Monday. He is to be cremated following the services with inurnment at a later date in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to the Trenton Police Department and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Jerry was born to James and Donna (Steinger) Smith on December 1st, 1955, in Boone, Iowa. He graduated from Boone High School in 1974 and worked as a welder at George A. Rolfes Co. from 1974 to 1978.

In 1978 Jerry moved to Trenton, Missouri where he was initially employed at Modine Manufacturing. However, on July 1st, 1980, he began his 40-plus-year career as a Police Officer and Detective for the Trenton Police Department. During his time with the Police Department, Jerry took pride in serving his community and being an integral part of his colleagues’ lives.

Jerry had a unique sense of time, more affectionately known as “Jerry Time.” Most would be quick to agree that Jerry would rarely be the first person to arrive at an event or family get-together. Jerry’s clocks ran on a different schedule. You just knew if you wanted Jerry to come over and eat at 5:00 pm, you might want to tell him 4:00 pm just to be on the safe side.

When telling you a story, Jerry would never just say “Some guy I met.” You’d know the height, weight, age, eye color, length of hair, shoe style, and type of watch the person he had met while fishing was wearing. His free time stories were told with the same commitment to detail as the police report he filled out for so many years. There was no such thing as a “short story” with Jerry. He had a gift for making friends quickly in any situation, and his warm and confident demeanor will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of many years, Linda, and three step-children, Rocky Dunkin (Jennifer) of Trenton, Missouri, Ryan Dunkin (Keaton) of Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Bobbie Jo Dunkin (Joey) of Trenton, Missouri, 14 grandchildren, Bailey Dunkin, of Concordia, Missouri, Blaine Dunkin and Evander Dunkin, of Trenton, Missouri, Ella Findley, Ava Findley and Parker Findley, of Bethany, Missouri, Alexandria Yardley, of Milan, Missouri, Drayton Swindler, of Cameron, Missouri, Sawyer Dunkin, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, Gracie Hessenflow, of Spickard, Missouri, and Ava Smiley, Lydia Smiley and Kyler Smiley, of Trenton, Missouri.

Jerry’s kindness, warm smile, gentle nature, and unwavering dedication to his friends and family will never be forgotten by those who knew and loved him.

Related