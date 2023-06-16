Woman charged in hospital patient deaths faces sentencing hearing in Chillicothe case

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a woman charged in the deaths of hospital patients in Chillicothe.

The hearing for 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled in Clinton County for August 18th. Hall pleaded guilty in April to two felony counts of first-degree manslaughter and one felony count of second-degree attempted assault. The case was transferred on a change of venue from Livingston County to Clinton County in October.

Hall worked as a respiratory therapist at the Hedrick Medical Center from December 2001 to May 2002.

Amended court information accused Hall of causing the death of Fern Franco on March 18th, 2002, and Coval Gann on March 30th, 2002, by administering unprescribed drugs to them. She was also accused of introducing insulin into the breathing treatment apparatus of Norma Pearson on March 6th, 2002.

Related