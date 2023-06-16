Court news in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for June 15, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Prison sentences were handed down on Thursday by Interim Presiding Judge Matthew Krohn in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Jeffrey Scott Corbin, a resident of Trenton, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing a controlled substance and one count of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia. He received seven-year sentences for each drug possession charge and a four-year sentence for the drug paraphernalia possession count. The court ordered that the seven-year terms are concurrent, while the four-year sentence is consecutive to the others. Execution of the prison terms was suspended, and Jeffrey Scott Corbin was placed on five years of supervised probation. The conditions of probation include successfully completing in-patient treatment at Preferred Family Health Care.

Jeffrey Chad Corbin, also from Trenton, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing a controlled substance. He received a five-year sentence with the corrections department.

Joseph Martin Herrity III from Trenton pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. He received a four-year term with the Department of Corrections. For his guilty pleas to misdemeanor counts of operating a motorcycle when his driver’s license was not validated for such operation (2nd offense) and driving without insurance (2nd offense), Herrity was sentenced to 12 days in jail, with credit given for time served.

James Martin Kain, a resident of Kirksville, pleaded guilty to felony driving with a revoked or suspended license. Kain received a three-year sentence with the Department of Corrections, which the judge ruled should be consecutive with any sentence imposed by any other court.

Michael Dillon Odor, a resident of Spickard, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault. He was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. The conditions of probation include obtaining evaluations from Preferred Family Health Care and North Central Missouri Mental Health Center, as well as no contact with the victim.

Jace Norman Baker of Spickard pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. Baker received a seven-year prison sentence, which was also suspended, and he was placed on five years of supervised probation. The conditions of probation include successfully completing treatment at Preferred Family Health Care, 120 days of alcohol monitoring, and 80 hours of community service work.

Zachery Randall Wilmes, a resident of Laredo, pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Following the prosecutors’ recommendation, Wilmes received five years of supervised probation after the imposition of the sentence was suspended. He is required to apply for and successfully complete the 3rd circuit court treatment program.

Machael Rae Glass, a resident of Bloomfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license. The judge requested a sentencing assessment from probation and parole, and August 10th was set to announce the sentence.

Several defendants had probation violation hearings in court on Thursday.

After admitting to a violation, the court revoked probation for Bradley S. Wilson of Spickard on an original charge of felony motor vehicle theft. Wilson was sentenced to seven years with the Department of Corrections, with credit given for time served in jail while awaiting disposition of the case. Restitution was ordered at $1,347.

Corey Allen Hines of Trenton admitted to a probation violation. Probation was revoked for the original charge of second-degree domestic assault, and Hines was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections. The court requested that he be placed in an institutional treatment program.

Dan Richard Peters Jr., a resident of Trenton, had his probation revoked after admitting to a violation. Peters was sentenced to three years with the corrections department for the original charge of first-degree property damage.

Caleb Scott Kinnison, a resident of Gallatin, admitted to a probation violation. He was granted a furlough to attend in-patient treatment while awaiting a date to begin long-term treatment. The disposition of the violation hearing is scheduled for July 13th.

