Audio: Hawley says U.S. Justice Department is being misused to go after Trump

(Missourinet) – Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is taking the U.S. Justice Department to task for indicting former president Donald Trump in connection to storing classified documents at his estate in Florida.

Hawley also called it hypocritical because numerous classified documents were also found at the Delaware home of President Biden. Meanwhile, former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News last weekend that if half of what’s in the federal indictment is true that Trump is “toast.”

Hawley told Missourinet that the Biden Administration’s indictments over Trump’s possession of classified documents is an attempt to “take out a political rival.”

“And here’s the thing that really stinks about it, from my point of view, is that Joe Biden has all of these documents. You know, I mean, whatever they’re accusing Trump of, he’s done – thousands of documents classified he was never supposed to have stored up next to his Corvette and his various homes and his offices all over the place. And I don’t see a grand jury investigating him. I don’t see the FBI knocking down his door.”

