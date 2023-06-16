Audio: Proposed constitutional amendment would allow local governments in Missouri to enact stricter gun laws

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A newly formed nonprofit wants to amend Missouri’s constitution to allow local governments to enact stricter gun laws than the state currently has.

The group is called Sensible Missouri, and it’s planning to organize a petition drive to get the ball rolling on the proposed ballot measure. The group’s goal is to get a ballot initiative before Missouri voters in November of 2024.

If passed, St. Louis, Kansas City, and other local governments would have the option of placing restrictions on the state’s open-carry law within their borders. Those restrictions could include such things as a minimum age for open-carry and allowing businesses to ban firearms on their premises.

Rick Rosenfeld, a criminology professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis told KMOV-TV that the criteria for gun restrictions differ in urban and rural areas and that local governments should be able to enact laws that fit their needs.

Missouri became an open-carry state after voters approved an amendment to the State Constitution in 2014.

