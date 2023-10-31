Obituary & Services: Gary Ray Gormley

Gary Ray Gormley, 77, of Kahoka, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

Gary was born on January 3, 1946, in the old “Dr. Simpson’s” Hospital in Milan, Missouri, to Robert and Helen (Robertson) Gormley of Browning, Missouri. On December 24, 1965, he married Pamela Ann Reed of Milan, and they had two daughters.

He is survived by his wife, Pam of the home; two daughters, Nancy (Jim) Bash and Roberta (Doug) Watson, both of Kahoka; step-daughters Jill Shields of Milan and Niki Rooff of Arizona; five grandchildren, Emily (Matt) McDaniel, Jordan (Krista) Bash, Jamie (Caleb) Yates, Erin Bash, and Alex Hopper; ten great-grandchildren, Mason, Jameson, Braelynn McDaniel, Mila, Crue, Hudson Bash, Peyton, Bryer, Kaylie, and Hunter Yates; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny Reed of Kirksville, Janice and Kenny DeRyke of Milan, Anita and Bill Sullivan of Kirksville, Juanita and Richard Lawrence of Kirksville, and Edmond Miller of Milan; a close cousin, James Edward and Kathy West & family; several nieces and nephews; and best friends, Marchal and Pat Roberts.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bonnie (Ralph) Richardson, Ella Louise “Sue” Miller, and Nancy Margaret Gormley; one brother, Robert “Bob” (Bonnie Jean) Gormley; three nephews, Billy Wade Gormley, Chad Shipley, and Jeff Richardson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Gary attended school in Browning, Missouri. He was drafted into the Army in January 1966. He lived in Wayland, Browning, Kahoka, and Milan throughout his life, working at Charles Rice Lumber Company in Milan, Anchor Metals in Fort Madison, Iowa, and Dadant & Sons in Kahoka. Gary then owned and operated the P&G Stop and Shop Café on the north side of the Milan Square for 20 years. He retired in 2014 and moved to Kahoka. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved listening to country and western music, with his favorite show being “Gunsmoke.” He also had a deep affection for all dogs, especially Sunshine, Baby Girl, and Big Boy. Gary was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wayland.

Funeral services for Gary will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Clark County Nursing Home.