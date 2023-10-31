Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, October 30, 2023

On Monday, October 30th, the Chillicothe Police Department released a detailed report of the activities that took place in the city.

Here are the day’s events:

12:02 AM: Officers responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of Calhoun. While the door of the residence appeared to have been forcibly opened, the home was determined to be abandoned and vacant.

12:10 AM: In the 1000 block of Washington, officers and EMS attended to a reported female overdose. The unresponsive individual was transported via ambulance.

01:45 AM: Officers attempted a well-being check in the 1500 block of Calhoun. However, they couldn’t make contact with anyone at the specified address.

03:29 AM: A commercial business alarm was triggered in the 500 block of BUS. 36. This was later confirmed to be a false alarm.

07:43 AM: A report was received about a dog at large dragging a leash around Vine and Webster. Despite the notification, officers couldn’t locate the dog.

08:03 AM: Another commercial alarm sounded in the 500 block of BUS 36, which was also determined to be a false alarm.

09:10 AM: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) couldn’t locate a dog reported to be roaming Clay Street Park.

09:15 AM: ACO received a request for a live trap for local fauna.

09:30 AM: An investigation was initiated regarding a case of child neglect and abuse in the 700 block of Webster. The investigation is ongoing.

10:25 AM: ACO looked into a complaint about an improperly restrained dog in the 1100 block of Grandview.

10:32 AM: Officers assisted with a funeral escort.

10:53 AM: Due to a disturbance in a business located in the 1200 block of Washington, officers trespassed a suspect.

01:04 PM: A suspicious vehicle reported prowling in the 500 block of Samuel couldn’t be located by officers.

01:24 PM: Another suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Samuel, with the investigation set to continue.

01:58 PM: A residential alarm in the 700 block of Commercial Street was looked into. The building was deemed secure.

02:27 PM: Roadway debris was cleared from the 1200 block of Polk.

03:15 PM: A C&I complaint led officers to the area of Bryan and Fair. Though a vehicle matching the description was found, it couldn’t be confirmed.

03:41 PM: Following a well-being request, officers made contact with a citizen.

04:54 PM: Reports of children being harassed by other juveniles came in. The reporting party was asked to report at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) but didn’t show up.

06:24 PM: An attempt to serve a warrant in the 1200 block of Calhoun was unsuccessful as the wanted suspect couldn’t be located.