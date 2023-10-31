Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, October 30, 2023

On Monday, October 30th, the Chillicothe Police Department released a detailed report of the activities that took place in the city.
Here are the day’s events:
- 12:02 AM: Officers responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of Calhoun. While the door of the residence appeared to have been forcibly opened, the home was determined to be abandoned and vacant.
- 12:10 AM: In the 1000 block of Washington, officers and EMS attended to a reported female overdose. The unresponsive individual was transported via ambulance.
- 01:45 AM: Officers attempted a well-being check in the 1500 block of Calhoun. However, they couldn’t make contact with anyone at the specified address.
- 03:29 AM: A commercial business alarm was triggered in the 500 block of BUS. 36. This was later confirmed to be a false alarm.
- 07:43 AM: A report was received about a dog at large dragging a leash around Vine and Webster. Despite the notification, officers couldn’t locate the dog.
- 08:03 AM: Another commercial alarm sounded in the 500 block of BUS 36, which was also determined to be a false alarm.
- 09:10 AM: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) couldn’t locate a dog reported to be roaming Clay Street Park.
- 09:15 AM: ACO received a request for a live trap for local fauna.
- 09:30 AM: An investigation was initiated regarding a case of child neglect and abuse in the 700 block of Webster. The investigation is ongoing.
- 10:25 AM: ACO looked into a complaint about an improperly restrained dog in the 1100 block of Grandview.
- 10:32 AM: Officers assisted with a funeral escort.
- 10:53 AM: Due to a disturbance in a business located in the 1200 block of Washington, officers trespassed a suspect.
- 01:04 PM: A suspicious vehicle reported prowling in the 500 block of Samuel couldn’t be located by officers.
- 01:24 PM: Another suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Samuel, with the investigation set to continue.
- 01:58 PM: A residential alarm in the 700 block of Commercial Street was looked into. The building was deemed secure.
- 02:27 PM: Roadway debris was cleared from the 1200 block of Polk.
- 03:15 PM: A C&I complaint led officers to the area of Bryan and Fair. Though a vehicle matching the description was found, it couldn’t be confirmed.
- 03:41 PM: Following a well-being request, officers made contact with a citizen.
- 04:54 PM: Reports of children being harassed by other juveniles came in. The reporting party was asked to report at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) but didn’t show up.
- 06:24 PM: An attempt to serve a warrant in the 1200 block of Calhoun was unsuccessful as the wanted suspect couldn’t be located.
- 08:58 PM: Officers aided a stranded motorist by removing a disabled vehicle from the roadway.
In addition to the aforementioned activities, officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and made progress on numerous investigations.
On October 30th, 2023, the Chillicothe Police Department received a total of 138 calls for service.
