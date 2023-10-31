Trenton police to monitor sexual offenders’ compliance on Halloween

The Trenton Police Department has announced plans to conduct compliance checks for registered sexual offenders this Halloween, following the guidelines set by City Ordinance 215.1550 and State Statute 589.426.

According to the ordinance, registered sexual offenders must adhere to specific restrictions on Halloween:

They must avoid all Halloween-related contact with children.

They are required to remain inside their residences from 5:00 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. unless they have a valid reason to be elsewhere, such as employment or medical emergencies.

They must post a sign at their residence reading, “No candy or treats at this residence.”

They should turn off all outside residential lighting after 5:00 P.M.

The police department will conduct these checks at random to ensure that registered sexual offenders are following the mandated restrictions.