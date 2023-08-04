Obituary & Services: Eugene Fredrick Waldrop

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eugene Fredrick Waldrop was born July 1, 1935, and went to meet His Savior on August 1, 2023. He was born to Albert and Nellie (Chism) Waldrop, the fifth of seven children, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters. Gene was raised in Kentucky and served 20 years in the US Navy where he retired. The last 43 years were spent pastoring Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Milan, MO. February 12, 2016, he married the love of his life Bonnie Parker.

He is preceded in death by his parents Albert and Nellie, brothers Kyle, Clifton, and Charles, his sisters Barbara and Edna, and his daughter Kathy.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie, son Mark (Georgie), stepson Darren Parker (Becky), brother Hubert (Emma Jean), grandsons Strady Anastos and Michael Waldrop, granddaughters Andrea Gillespie (Lee), Brittany Ellis (Chris), Alaxandria German (Ian), great-grandson Virgil German and great-granddaughter Gwen Ellis.

A funeral service for Eugene will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior, starting at 1:00 PM, at the funeral home. After the service, a dinner will be held at the Milan Community Center. Eugene’s wishes were to be cremated following the service, and a private inurnment will take place at a later date at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Excelsior Springs Community Center – 500 Tiger Drive, Excelsior Springs, Missouri 64024.

