Caldwell County Health Department to host run/walk

Local News August 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Runners in a race
The Caldwell County Health Department will hold a run/walk in September for Suicide Awareness Month.

The 3K Glow Run/Walk will start at the American Legion Building of Hamilton September 9th at 8 o’clock at night. The event will also end at the American Legion. The route will be lighted with glow-in-the-dark signs.

The health department wants to raise awareness of suicide, let people know it is okay to ask for help, and let them know their story is not over.

Participants who preregister before August 31st will receive a free t-shirt.

A link to preregister for the September 9th 3K Glow Run/Walk is available on the Caldwell County Health Department’s Facebook page.

Jennifer Thies

