Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold tax rate hearing and meeting on August 8th

Local News August 4, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Trenton R-9 School District
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and regular meeting next week. Both will be at the school district office August 8th.

The tax rate hearing will start at 5:25. The 2023 proposed property tax rate is $4.5298 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The board will discuss lunch prices at the regular meeting at 5:30. Other items on the agenda include a thank you from the Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, virtual visits through Wright Memorial Hospital, budget amendments, the Missouri State Plan for Special Education and Local Compliance Plan, a revised Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, the conflict of interest ordinance, and the graduation date.

There is also to be discussion at the Trenton Board of Education meeting August 8th of exit interview data and a closed session for personnel, employees, and student matters, including early graduation and part-time attendance requests.

Post Views: 30
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.