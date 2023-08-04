Trenton R-9 Board of Education to hold tax rate hearing and meeting on August 8th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and regular meeting next week. Both will be at the school district office August 8th.

The tax rate hearing will start at 5:25. The 2023 proposed property tax rate is $4.5298 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The board will discuss lunch prices at the regular meeting at 5:30. Other items on the agenda include a thank you from the Trenton Middle School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, virtual visits through Wright Memorial Hospital, budget amendments, the Missouri State Plan for Special Education and Local Compliance Plan, a revised Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, the conflict of interest ordinance, and the graduation date.

There is also to be discussion at the Trenton Board of Education meeting August 8th of exit interview data and a closed session for personnel, employees, and student matters, including early graduation and part-time attendance requests.

