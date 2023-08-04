Missouri man sentenced to prison for illegally possessing machine gun used in fatal shooting of KC fireman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm used in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Kansas City, Mo., firefighter.

Ja’Von L. Taylor, 24, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to seven years in federal prison without parole.

On March 8, 2023, Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing a machine gun. Taylor has been detained in federal custody without bond since his arrest.

Taylor admitted he was in possession of a Glock .40-caliber handgun, which had been converted to a machine gun. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Taylor has prior felony convictions for robbery and distributing marijuana.

According to court documents, Independence police officers were dispatched to Liquor Land, 11100 E. U.S. 40 Highway in Independence, on a reported shooting of an off-duty Kansas City, Mo., firefighter on Oct. 6, 2022. Officers found Anthony Santi on the floor of the business directly inside the front doors. Santi was transported to CenterPoint Medical Center. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and Santi died as a result of the injuries sustained from the gunshot.

According to court documents, Taylor and Santi were involved in an altercation in the store’s parking lot after Taylor was refused service and refused to leave the store. Santi, who was delivering novelty items for the business to sell, told Taylor to leave and escorted him out of the store. When they reached Taylor’s car, Taylor pulled a Glock .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine from under the front seat. Taylor and Santi wrestled over the handgun until Santi was able to put Taylor in a headlock. Taylor’s girlfriend retrieved the handgun and fired one shot at Santi, striking him in the back. Santi then let go of Taylor and walked into the business, where he collapsed. Taylor and his girlfriend got into their vehicle and fled from the scene.

While law enforcement officers were on the scene, the girlfriend returned with her mother and was taken into custody. Taylor was located at the Quik Trip across the street and taken into custody. Officers searched Taylor’s vehicle and found the Glock machine gun, a broken extended magazine, and a 15-round magazine. Taylor told investigators that he bought the gun from a guy off the street a few months ago for $500.

At the time of this offense, Taylor was on probation on the suspended execution of an eight-year sentence for robbery in the first degree.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg R. Coonrod. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Related