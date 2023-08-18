Obituary & Services: Eileen McCollum Miller

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eileen McCollum Miller, 97, of Chillicothe, passed away at Indian Hills Stonebridge Community under the care of her family. She was born on June 21, 1926, in New York City, New York, to Joseph V. McCollum and Anne E. Skinner McCollum. She attended rural schools in Livingston County.

Eileen married Ray Miller on November 10, 1943, in Chillicothe. She had a passion for reading, crossword puzzles, and making afghans, and she cherished spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Betty Peterson of Chillicothe; a son, Nolan Miller, and his wife, Roxann, of Chillicothe; eight grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and seventeen great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sons, Fred Earl “Buddy” Miller and Joseph Miller, a brother, Alfred McCollum, and a son-in-law, Garry Peterson.

Memorials may be made to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

A funeral service for Eileen will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home.

