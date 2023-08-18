Obituary: Keith Potter

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Keith Potter, 90, a long-time resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 4:11 A.M.

Born Lawrence “Keith” Potter on November 22, 1932, in Green City, Missouri, he was the son of Lawrence Kenneth and Erma Jean Smith Potter. Keith tied the knot with June Rosenstangle on November 6, 1950, in Arkansas.

Potter’s academic journey began at Trenton High School. He later pursued higher education at Kirksville College in Kirksville, Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. A proud veteran, Keith served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he established himself as a self-employed accountant, a profession he held for several years before retirement. Beyond his professional life, Keith had a passion for raising quarter horses and polled Hereford cattle.

He leaves behind a loving family: his wife, June, who resides at their family home; their daughter, Marci Divine, and her husband, Dave, from Albany, Missouri; and their son, Michael Keith Potter, and his wife, Christina, from Cameron, Missouri. Keith also had one sister, Linda Stith of Trenton, Missouri, and two brothers, Charles Potter (and wife Janet) and Carl Potter (and wife Jana), both residing in Oregon. He was a proud grandfather to six and a great-grandfather to ten.

Sadly, Keith was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Evelyn Ishmael and Donna Potter.

The community will come together to remember Keith Potter at the Dockery Chapel on Thursday, August 24, 2023. The service will commence at 2:00 p.m., with a visitation hour starting at 1:00 p.m. Following the service, a private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Mortuary. Before the service, a lunch for the family will be served at 11:00 a.m. at the Dockery Chapel.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Potter was cremated under the direction of Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri.

For those wishing to honor Keith’s memory, the family suggests memorials to either the Dockery Chapel Church in Trenton or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Donations can be coordinated with the mortuary.

Related