Personnel changes and grant applications discussed at Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy R-5 School District has decided to maintain its tax levy from the previous year, despite an increase in assessed valuation. On Wednesday, the school board conducted a tax levy hearing and subsequently set this year’s levy at $5.9207 for every $100 of assessed valuation. The combined assessed valuation for the Grundy and Sullivan County sections of the district now stands at $12,423,390. This marks an increase of $177,638 compared to the previous year.

During the board meeting, a detailed report on various construction projects was presented. The completed projects encompassed the installation of a new central air conditioning system, carpeting in four rooms, renovations to the elementary school’s bathroom and storm shelter, and kitchen upgrades for the high school.

In line with the previously-approved baseline grant, the Grundy R-5 board sanctioned an additional stipend of $500 for non-certified staff members. Furthermore, the hourly pay for bus drivers has been increased to $15. The board also took the opportunity to review preliminary bus routes. Other significant decisions included the approval of the special education compliance plan, the annual secretary of the board report, a conflict of interest ordinance, and updates to the Superintendent evaluation tool.

The district has applied for the Missouri Quality Preschool Grant and the School Safety Grant. The results of these grant applications are expected to be announced in the coming months.

In a subsequent closed session, the board made personnel decisions. Bob Shipley was appointed as a new bus driver, and Taylor Jarman’s contract was revised to split responsibilities between teaching and serving as a para-professional.

Related