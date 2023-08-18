New Turning Lane: Highway 6 west of Trenton sees delays due to construction

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Motorists on Highway 6 west of Trenton have experienced delays as a contractor works to install a turning lane at the junction with Route W and Highway 146. Earlier in the summer, a turning lane was constructed at the 30th Street intersection with Highway 6.

Area MoDOT Engineer Michael Marriott of Chillicothe spoke to KTTN’s John Anthony about what prompted the improvements.

Electronic signals are used 24 hours a day to control traffic, funneling vehicles into one lane.

The red and green traffic lights are electronically timed for motorists.

