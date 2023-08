Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri is in the midst of a five-year phased-in fuel tax increase, amounting to 2.5 cents over five years.

Michael Marriott of Chillicothe serves as an area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He discusses various sources of revenue for MoDOT and notes that the state legislature approved the fuel tax increase.

Michael Marriott, in his role as an area engineer, oversees 11 counties for the Department of Transportation.

Related