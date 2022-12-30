Obituary & Services: Connie Sue Rucker

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death on February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.

Survivors include two daughters, Sidna Sue McCauslin and husband, Mark, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Johnna Lou Murphy of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandchild, Tiffany Whorton and husband Dustin of Trenton, Missouri; three great-grandchildren, Kayla Fagan and husband Grant of Dallas Center, Iowa, Kohner Geyer (and Mackenzie McAtee) of Trenton, Missouri, and Timberlyn Whorton of Trenton, Missouri; two step-grandchildren, Marcie Casey of Olathe, Kansas, and Mitchell McCauslin of Houston, Texas; and one sister, Elisabeth Anne Boone, and husband, George of Dallas, Texas. Connie was also survived by nine step-children, Shelba Davidson and Carley of Lexington, Missouri, Robert Rucker, and Linda, of Kansas City, Missouri, Larry Rucker Linda, of Bosworth, Missouri, Sharon Hill, and Frankie, of Reger, Missouri, Deborah Hartwig, and Keith, of Bogard, Missouri, Dortha King, and Richard, of Chillicothe, Missouri, Wayne Rucker of Wheeling, Missouri, Susie Hutchinson, and Jeff, of Hale, Missouri, and Mary Lawson and Jay, of Kearney, Missouri; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, John Dale Eads; and her second husband, J. Cecil Rucker.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, one hour before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m.

A private family burial will be held at Lock Springs Cemetery, Lock Springs, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Better Way and/or Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

