Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire on LIV Road 520

Local News December 30, 2022 John Anthony
Grass FIre
Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a location on LIV Road 520 where approximately one-half acre of grass was burning.

A report states personnel used leaf blowers to put out the fire. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to wet down a tree that was described as on fire.

The department quoted the owner as saying trash was burned Monday and it was believed winds blew some leftover embers which started the grass fire.

The owners at 7232 L I V Road 520 was listed as Cody and Bailey Gaunt.

Firefighters were at the scene for 30 minutes.

John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.

