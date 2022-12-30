Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire on LIV Road 520

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a location on LIV Road 520 where approximately one-half acre of grass was burning.

A report states personnel used leaf blowers to put out the fire. Approximately 25 gallons of water was used to wet down a tree that was described as on fire.

The department quoted the owner as saying trash was burned Monday and it was believed winds blew some leftover embers which started the grass fire.

The owners at 7232 L I V Road 520 was listed as Cody and Bailey Gaunt.

Firefighters were at the scene for 30 minutes.

Related