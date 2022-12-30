Cameron police seek to identify vehicle used in burglary of Cameron business

Local News December 30, 2022 KTTN News
Cameron Missour Police
The Cameron Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify and locate a vehicle believed to have been used in a burglary earlier this month of a Cameron business.

On December 6th, officers responded to Robert’s Automotive at 316 East 5th Street in Cameron regarding a burglary that had occurred during the night. Police were told numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as red in color and believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cameron Police (816 632 TIPS 8477)

 

Cameron Poliice Suspect Vehicle used in burglary
The suspect vehicle used in a burglary- Surveillance photo
