Cameron police seek to identify vehicle used in burglary of Cameron business

The Cameron Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify and locate a vehicle believed to have been used in a burglary earlier this month of a Cameron business.

On December 6th, officers responded to Robert’s Automotive at 316 East 5th Street in Cameron regarding a burglary that had occurred during the night. Police were told numerous mechanic tools were stolen from the business.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect’s vehicle. It’s described as red in color and believed to be a 2007 to 2009 GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cameron Police (816 632 TIPS 8477)

