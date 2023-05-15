Obituary & Services: Cheryl Sue Eaglen

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Cheryl Sue Eaglen, 68, of Harris, Mo, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Cheryl was born on September 23, 1954, to Glenn Leon and Fannie Elizabeth (Watson) Gragg. On September 21, 1970, in Independence, Missouri she married Eldo Emerson “Butch” Eaglen, Jr. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2000. Cheryl is also preceded by her parents, Glenn and Fannie; a grandson, Kevin Jacobs; a granddaughter, Hanna Mariee Segal; a brother, Danny Gragg; two nieces, Elizabeth Madsen, and Amanda Fordyce.

Cheryl is survived by her two children, Eldo Eaglen III of Harris and Kara Segal of Polo, Missouri; a daughter by choice, Toni Eaglen of Milan; Grandchildren, Kylee Eaglen, Bodie (Joana) Eaglen, Catherine (Wyatt) Nickell, and Aden Segal; Great grandchildren, Keylee, Adela, Kellan, Kaya, and Braesyn on-the-way; Sisters, Patricia Lee Kovanda of Harris and her twin sister, Carol Fordyce and husband Jim of Harris; brothers, James Paul McKinzie and wife Vickie of Polo and Glenn Michael Gragg and wife Jennylynne of Blue Springs; a sister-in-law, Jean Conner of Milan; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Cheryl grew up in the Kansas City area and later attended school in Newtown-Harris, she got married to Butch and stayed home raising her children until they went to school. In her younger years, she was a licensed cosmetologist. She then started working at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital as the business office manager for several years before moving to Nevada for 10 years where she worked at Moore-Few Care Center. They moved back to Harris and she worked at SCMH until retirement.

Cheryl enjoyed going to the boat and going bowling with her husband, brother, and sister-in-law. She liked to crochet and she later enjoyed playing games on her phone and having long Snapchat streaks with her family. Cheryl was an organ donor and an avid advocate for promoting organ donation.

Graveside services for Cheryl will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Lonesome Pine Cemetery. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Lonesome Pine Cemetery.

Related