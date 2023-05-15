Obituary & Services: Patricia Ann “Pat” Workman

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Patricia Ann “Pat” Workman, 86, King City, MO passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born on November 17, 1936, the daughter of Forest and Eleanor (Heideman) Hunt at the home of Otto and Viva Heideman in Waterloo, Iowa.

She attended high school at Maysville and King City, MO graduating from King City High School in 1954. After school, she was united in marriage to Melvin Dean Workman on July 31, 1954. To this union were born four children, Vicki, Gary, Michael, and Raymond.

Pat retired from American Bank in 1992. She then worked for the city of Union Star for seven years until 2007. Genealogy occupied a lot of her time in later years. She also worked at Workman Fencing and Construction part-time until she was 80. Her health became bad, but she still planted her flowers and mowed her lawn as long as the children didn’t catch her! She loved her bridge games with two clubs she belonged to. One of the things she loved most was sitting and asking Alexa to play Alan Jackson religious songs. Her family was her most treasured possession and she loved spending time with each of them as often as possible. She was also an avid Chiefs fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Mike Workman; great-great-granddaughter, Enzley, and brothers, Robert and Richard Hunt.

Pat is survived by her children, Vicki (Mike) Ausmus, Gary (Lora) Workman, and Ray (Kim) Workman, all of King City, MO; daughter-in-law, Tammy Workman, King City, MO; grandchildren, Ben (companion, Bobbie), Brian (Kristy), Jeremy (Christy), Jessica, Nicole (Tyson), Austin (Ashley), Dalton, Makinsey, Laecie (Nathan), Hunter (companion, Josey), Shandolynn (companion, Justin), Kaleb (Jessica), Madison (companion, Max), Drew, Madison, and Delaney; 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Karen Crossland; brother, Jack Hunt, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, MO. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

