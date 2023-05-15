Former Trenton resident, Darcy Oetting, speaks at meeting of Trenton Rotary Club

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Former Trenton resident Darcy Oetting recently told the Trenton Rotary Club about her work with Donnelly College where she teaches accounting classes to inmates of the Lansing, Kansas Correctional Facility.

A graduate of the University of Missouri and a CPA, Mrs. Oetting is the former Darcy Constant. She teaches two accounting classes for inmates who are working toward obtaining an associate degree from Donnelly College. She had 11 students this year, eight in medium security and three in minimum security.

According to Mrs. Oetting, inmates who pursue educational opportunities while incarcerated are less likely to re-offend when they are released.

What are called “second chance” Pell grants are available for students in prison to help pay for their education. Six of her students will be graduating this year.

Mrs. Oetting stated those students see their participation in the education program as providing a better future for themselves.

In addition to continuing to instruct classes at Lansing, Kansas, Mrs. Oetting will be teaching accounting classes at North Central Missouri Colleges’ Savannah campus this fall.

Related