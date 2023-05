Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 School District has released its top academic students. Graduation was held Sunday afternoon in Mercer.

The senior class Valedictorian is Summer Martin with a grade point average of four point zero one. (4.01)

The North Mercer Salutatorian is Kaydee Hill with a grade point average of three point six nine. (3.69)

Related