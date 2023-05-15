Free Kids Fishing Derby set for Saturday, June 3 in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance and the Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting their annual free Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 3, at the pond located on the west side of the Baptist Home in north Chillicothe.

The Kids Fishing Derby will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with registration for the event beginning at 8:30 a.m. The pond is located just east of Highway 65 across the road from the FCS Financial building.

“Every youngster 15 years of age and under will receive a free fishing lure when they register,” said Steve Shoot, NMSA President. “Only those youngsters participating in the Fishing Derby will receive the free lure. You must be a participant to receive a lure.”

At the completion of the event at noon, Shoot said the organizations will have a drawing for over $1,000 in fishing gear. “We try to have something for all of the participating kids at the end of the Fishing Derby,” said Shoot. “We usually have at least 10 rod and reel combinations, plus a wide assortment of fishing tackle to give away.” The kids must be present after the event to receive the item when their name is drawn. Only a child who is present for the event can enter their name in the drawing.

“This is a non-competitive event,” Shoot said, adding “and only the kids will be allowed to fish. Adults will be allowed to help kids cast and provide minimal assistance when a fish is being brought to shore.”

The Missouri Department of Conservation will be providing fishing tackle and live bait for those kids without tackle.

“It is also important for adults not to just drop off the kids and expect us to supervise them,” said Shoot. “Last year we had over 180 kids overall and we don’t have the manpower to take care of every one individually.”

The Fishing Derby had been an annual event since 2015 until the Coronavirus epidemic and returned last year after a three-year hiatus.

“We will also have free beverages on hand for everyone at the Fishing Derby, courtesy of the Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Chillicothe,” said Shoot. “Once again, we hope Mother Nature will cooperate with us this year and we can have a fun day for the children, grandchildren, and parents.”

