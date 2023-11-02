Obituary & Services: Alan Paul Thrasher

Alan Paul Thrasher, 80, of Galt, Missouri, passed away and went to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Alan was born in Humphrey, Missouri, on October 19, 1943, to Sterling E. and Velda W. (Axtell) Thrasher.

Alan graduated from Galt High School in 1961. He then attended MU in Columbia, Missouri, for a year before moving to Kansas City to live and work. In 1966, he returned to Galt to work in the family business, Thrasher’s Feed Store, where he was employed until 1993. From there, until 2009, he worked for Premium Standard Farms feed mill in Lucerne, and later he transferred to the Milan facility to drive trucks. He also drove for Trenton Transit Mix and Wahoo Concrete until his retirement in 2009.

On February 14, 1971, he married Patty Sue Spencer. He joined Mt. Tabor Primitive Baptist Church near Hurdland, Missouri, in July of 1972.

He served on the Galt Utility Board for several years and was a member of the Galt Volunteer Fire Department. His interests included motorcycles, cameras, computers, and reading.

Alan is survived by his wife, Patty, of the home; three children, Michele (Keith) Meidling of Ashburn, VA, Matthew Thrasher, and Melanie Goddard; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Hurdland, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Mt. Tabor Primitive Baptist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.