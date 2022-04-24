Obituary: Otis G. Scholl

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Otis G. Scholl, an 84-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 10:08 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital North Hospital in Kansas City.

He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Jamesport Masonic Cemetery.

Otis Gearl Scholl was born October 28, 1937, in Mountain Grove, MO to Otto and Millie (Sidwell) Scholl. He attended School in Chillicothe and was a Golden Glove Boxer. On June 7, 1956, he was united in marriage to Ozella Huckleberry in Kidder, MO. They moved to Jamesport in 1960. In 1972 he purchased a heating and air conditioning business in partnership with Jack Miller and it was known as Scholl and Miller Heating. In 1976 Jack sold his half to Ernest Hamilton Jr. and the name changed to Scholl and Hamilton Heating Company. In 1990 Otis and Ozella moved to Trenton. Otis was a 60 +member of the Jamesport/Trenton Masonic lodge and had been a member of the Moila Shrine Temple in St. Joseph, MO. He was also a 50 +year member of the Knights Templar, Godfrey De Bouillion #24, Trenton, MO.

Surviving relatives include his wife Ozella of the home, children Vicky McGee and husband Ron of Eagle Rock, MO, and Otis Scholl Jr. and Billie of Trenton, grandchildren LaDawna Carman, Rachelle Tyler and husband Kurt, and David Scholl and wife Halley, great-grandchildren; Evelyn Ishmael, Cally Brandon, Andrew Brandon, Jadalynn Roberts, Arya Tyler, Isis, and Isaac Scholl, great-great-grandchildren Aris and Rowan Lickteig, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.