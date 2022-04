Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A parade will be held this summer as part of the Jamesport Sesquicentennial. Equine owners are invited to be in the parade on July 2nd at 1 o’clock.

Horses, carriages, hitch teams, and individual riders will be accepted. Motorized vehicles will not be accepted.

To enter the Jamesport Sesquicentennial Parade, contact Misty Scott at 660-646-9099 or Natha McAllister at 660-684-6515.