Tarkio man injured in motorcycle crash on Lakeshore Drive near Big Lake

A Tarkio man was hospitalized with moderate injuries following a motorcycle crash in Holt on Saturday evening.

Jason D. Conn, 51, was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson northbound on Lakeshore Drive, near the city limits of Big Lake, when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch, resulting in extensive damage to the vehicle.

Conn, who was not wearing any safety equipment, was transported by Atchison Holt Emergency Medical Services to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph for treatment of his injuries.

The motorcycle was moved from the scene by a private vehicle before law enforcement officers arrived. The accident occurred around 5:55 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sergeant K.F. Jeffers and Trooper V.P. Wiley.

