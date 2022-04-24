Awards announced at Missouri FFA Convention

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Among awards presented on Saturday at the Missouri FFA Convention in Columbia were honorary State Farmer Degrees. They were recognized for their association and support of FFA chapters.

Recipients from this area include Jayla Smith of Jamesport Tri-County; Brandon Craig of North Harrison at Eagleville; Brandi Ellis of Maysville; and Jessica Dobrzenski of Brookfield. 23 adults from across the state were presented with honorary degrees. And the parents of the 16 retiring state officers also received honorary degrees.

First place proficiency award winners were announced on Thursday at the FFA Convention.

From this area, these include Ashley Chalfant of Gilman City in beef production entrepreneurship; Trenton Dowell of Gallatin in wildlife management; Austen Minnick of Chillicothe in landscape management; Kennedy Roach of Cameron in specialty animal production; Jack Peterson of Carrollton in beef production placement and as mentioned on earlier newscasts, Gracyn Rongey of Trenton in vegetable production. The Missouri FFA has announced first and second place winners in 46 proficiency categories. The FFA members who placed second, in this area, include Tanner Tipton of Green City, Jon Beeler of Brookfield, Sevilla Mae Bussman of Marceline, Amelia Welch of Cameron, Mallory Bray of Maysville, and from Trenton: Jesse Huber Bethards and Colton Roy.

Area team results from FFA career and leadership development events at the State FFA Convention included the following.

Area teams with a Group 1 rating included Trenton with seventh in Ag Sales. Gallatin was seventh in Forestry. Putnam County placed 14th in Dairy Cattle.

Colton Roy of Trenton FFA received a Star Agribusiness Award. He also placed fifth in Advanced Public Speaking.

Trenton FFA members receiving $1,500 Youth in Ag scholarships included Jesse Huber-Bethards, Jenna Reeter, and Rebecca Urich.