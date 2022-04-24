MoDOT planned road work in northern Missouri for the week of April 25, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in northern Missouri for the week of April 25 – May 1.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

Route 59 – Culvert replacement from Route CC to County Road 433, April 26

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-229 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue), through May 2. Detour over I-29 and U.S. Route 36. (Contractor: PCI Roads)

Route U – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Contrary Creek through mid-May (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound only from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction is currently scheduled to begin later this summer and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Clinton County

I-35 – Bridge painting project at U.S. Route 69 (Exit 48) through mid-May (Contractor: Omega Coatings and Construction)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August. More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August. No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection. Access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection remains open at this time but will be restricted in future stages of the project.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H to County Road 312, April 25 – 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg through mid-June.

I-35 – Bridge painting project from mile marker 66.8 to mile marker 81.2 through May (Contractor: Omega Coating and Construction)

Route UU – Pothole patching, April 25 – 29

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound only from east of Taylor Road to the east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route N – Sealing operation from U.S. Route 36 to Route 6, April 25 – 27

Route O – Sealing operation from Route N to Route 31, April 25 – 27

Gentry County

Route M – Pothole patching, April 25

Route W – Sealing operation, April 26 – 28

Route BB – Pothole patching, April 26 – 28

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

Route C – Pavement repair from Route N to Route D, April 25

Route N – Pavement repair from Juniper Road to 140th Road, April 26

Route N – Pavement repair from Weightman Road to Route HH, April 27

Route N – Pavement repair from Route HH to Route C, April 28

Linn County

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lewis Creek Bridge, through early June (FARM Bridge Program, Contractor: Lehman-Wilson)

Route O – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Route M to Kirby Drive, April 25 – 28, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be a part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route KK – Bridge maintenance over Muddy Creek and Little Muddy Creek, April 27 – 29, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Bridges will be narrowed to one lane.

Mercer County

Route M – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Little Muddy Creek Bridge through April. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Route W, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 65. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Mozingo Creek Bridge, east of Maryville, through May 1. A signed detour is in place directing motorists over Routes F, N, M, and J. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)*

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 365th Street to Route A, April 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 110th Street to 120 Street, April 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Century Trail to Dragonfly Road, April 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 36 to 187th Road, April 27, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 160th Road to 180th Road, April 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

Route K – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route E (Sullivan County), April 25 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route E – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to the Iowa state line, April 25 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place ( Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route 149 – Resurfacing project from Route AA to Route 6 (Adair County), April 25 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place ( Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Sullivan County

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E to U.S. Route 136 (Putnam County), April 25 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route T – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route C, April 25 – 29. A 10-foot width restriction is in place (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route FF to Indian Drive, April 25, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Indian Drive to Ivan Drive, April 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Tuscan Road to Thorn Road, April 26, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Imperial Drive to Route 129, April 26, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Roman Road to Route C, April 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Ferris Road to Forest Drive, April 28, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.