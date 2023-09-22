Obituary: Larry David Collier

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Larry David Collier, age 77, a resident of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s.

Larry was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on August 11, 1946, to Opal Christine (Uthe) Collier and Cleo Chester Collier (Edna) who preceded him in death. He grew up in Cameron, Missouri, with his older brother, Cleo A. Collier, and older sister, Opal M.(Collier) Dice, who also preceded him in death.

.Larry attended Northwest Missouri State College where he met his wife, Beverly (Sheetz) Collier, of 57 loving years. Larry served in the United States Army from 1966 until 1968. After completing his military service, he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Larry has always worked in the business field. In 2011, he retired as Controller of Travel Guard, a division of AIG. He is a 49-year charter member of the American Legion Post 626 of Gladstone, Missouri. Larry’s favorite pastimes were golfing, eating out on Friday nights, traveling, and DQ. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly, of the home; his two children, Jerrod Collier (Laura), of Grayslake, Illinois, and Nichole (Collier) Smith (Kent), of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Katelyn Moore (Sam), of Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, Kirsten Pugliese (Giovanni), of Freeport, Pennsylvania, Joshua Collier, of Orlando, Florida, and Marilee Collier, of Grayslake, Illinois; and a soon to be great-grandson, of Freeport, Pennsylvania. Larry is also survived by a stepsister, Carolyn Newcomb (Harold), of Illinois City, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Jane Linn (Barry), of Wasilla, Alaska, and Dixie Flamm, of Cameron Missouri; and eight nieces and nephews, Kitty Sutton, Faron Dice, Gary Dice, Megan Monnich and Misti Villarreal, Bradly Sheetz, Tricia Bozarth, Preston Sheetz, and their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Braymer, Missouri. Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Braymer Evergreen Cemetery and/or Missouri Cameron Veterans Home Assistance League and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

