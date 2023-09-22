Juveniles identified for involvement in vandalism at Disney Park in Marceline

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Marceline Police Chief John Wright reports several juveniles were identified for their involvement in vandalism of Disney Park restroom facilities. Their names cannot be released by law, and the case has been turned over to the Linn County Juvenile Office.

Wright says the Marceline Police Department received a report from the City Parks and Recreation Director on September 19th of property damage at the Disney Park restroom facilities by the skate park. It was reported $1,823.42 worth of damage was done.

Following the publication of the alleged incident by the city on September 20th, Wright reports the police received a tip from a local resident that resulted in the juveniles being identified as involved with the vandalism.

The City of Marceline reports the facility was closed for a while, but it is now functional and back open to the public. Repairs are ongoing.

Related