Trenton City Council, Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet September 25

The Trenton City Council will review trash and recycling bids next week.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on September 25th at 7 o’clock. The meeting will be available on Zoom.

Other items on the agenda include approval of river pump station improvements and revisiting the demolition list.

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least 10 properties next week. The board will meet at the Trenton City Hall on September 25th at 6 o’clock.

The agenda shows three properties listed under declaration of a nuisance, two for public hearing, four for findings of fact, and one under certificate of existence of a dangerous building. There are also to be updates on current structures and nuisances.

