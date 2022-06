Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education will finalize of end of year expenditures and adopt a budget on June 3rd. The board will meet at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include budget amendments, a capital projects transfer, accepting resignations, a June board meeting date, and an early childhood project. An executive session is also on the agenda for June 3rd’s meeting for employee matters.