Grundy County Commission opens bridge bids

The Grundy County Commission opened bids for bridges on May 31st.

There were three bids submitted for building a bridge on Southwest 86th Avenue. They were for $399,248.80 from C and C Bridge and Concrete of Pilot Grove, $548,255 from Brookfield Box and Bridge of Brookfield, and $625,486.15 from North Central Bridge of Princeton.

C and C Bridge and Concrete submitted the only bid for bridges on Northwest 60th Street and Northeast 30th Street. The bid was for $484,544.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the Howe Company will review the bids.

Wilson Township Trustee Vernon Sawyer resigned. Wilson Township has openings for a trustee, board member, and clerk. The Grundy County Commission will contact Wilson Township voters about being on the board. Voters from that township interested in a position should contact the commission or the county clerk’s office.