Chillicothe City Council tables ordinances regarding Strand Hotel, Dannar Park tennis courts to cost $700K to resurface

The Chillicothe City Council on May 31st approved an ordinance authorizing a cooperative contract with Livingston County for the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funding for recreational purposes.

City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports the contract includes resurfacing of tennis courts at Dannar Park and transforming the tennis court at Simpson Park into four pickleball courts.

The resurfacing of the tennis courts at Dannar Park will cost about $700,000. The City of Chillicothe has agreed to contribute $250,000, and Livingston County has agreed to match that amount. It is hoped additional funding will come from local foundations for $200,000.

Turning the tennis court at Simpson Park into pickleball courts is expected to cost $34,000. The city is willing to contribute $17,000, and the county is willing to match that.

Two ordinances regarding the Strand Hotel property were tabled for continued discussion at the June 13th Chillicothe City Council meeting. One of the ordinances involves a gift agreement with Strand Properties, LP regarding the donation of the property to the city. The other ordinance involves a development agreement with Zabka Properties, LLC regarding the redevelopment of the property.

The city council approved the recommendation to reappoint Raymond Hamilton to the Airport Board.

There was a discussion regarding the watering of downtown flower pots. The city has an annual contract with Main Street Chillicothe for the watering of flower pots in an area of about 14 blocks. Frampton says Main Street Chillicothe is asking for an additional $6,000 because of costs and labor not budgeted for. The council will discuss the matter further on June 13th and consider a contract addendum for a one-time authorization to give the organization funding this year to cover unexpected expenses for the watering of flower pots.

The city council entered a closed session for employees and/or personnel and documents related to a negotiated contract.