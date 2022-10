WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Applicants for the next superintendent at the North Mercer R-3 school will be the topic for a special meeting Wednesday, October 26, of the Board of Education at 5:30 pm.

The school district reports it’s an executive session meeting for personnel.

The board will be meeting with Doctor Paul Ricker of the Missouri Association of Rural Educators. Ricker is assisting with the search.

Current North Mercer Superintendent Dan Owens has announced his retirement.