Suspect barricades himself in abandoned home in Chillicothe, tells police he has multiple weapons, threatens harm to others

Chillicothe police report officers Saturday night responded to the 700 block of Vine Street and located a suspect with multiple felony warrants.

A police sergeant said the suspect had been avoiding law enforcement for several weeks and retreated into an abandoned home and barricaded himself indoors.

Police said the adult male claimed to be armed with multiple guns and threatened to harm others as well as himself. Negotiators were called to the scene. Police said the suspect refused to surrender and officers were forced to enter the residence. Once located, police said the suspect resisted officers, but was finally taken into custody.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on two felony warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Police said additional charges will be sought including resisting arrest for a felony.