Suspect barricades himself in abandoned home in Chillicothe, tells police he has multiple weapons, threatens harm to others

Local News October 24, 2022 KTTN News
Police Standoff
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Chillicothe police report officers Saturday night responded to the 700 block of Vine Street and located a suspect with multiple felony warrants.

A police sergeant said the suspect had been avoiding law enforcement for several weeks and retreated into an abandoned home and barricaded himself indoors.

Police said the adult male claimed to be armed with multiple guns and threatened to harm others as well as himself. Negotiators were called to the scene. Police said the suspect refused to surrender and officers were forced to enter the residence. Once located, police said the suspect resisted officers, but was finally taken into custody.

He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on two felony warrants for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Police said additional charges will be sought including resisting arrest for a felony.

Post Views: 178
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.