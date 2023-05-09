North Mercer Board of Education approves supplemental salary schedule

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved a supplemental pay schedule on May 8th that included some changes to the names of coaches. Secretary Jennifer Wilson reports the amounts did not change. Extracurricular coaches and sponsors are to be discussed in the near future.

The Career Ladder Plan was approved for 2023-2024. It will be submitted to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The purchase was approved of a new reading textbook series for kindergarten through second grade. The series was purchased from Houghton-Mifflin for $23,524. Training for the new series will start this summer.

The board approved a house on school property to be removed by the Mercer County Economic Development Committee. Wilson says North Mercer will give the house to the Mercer County Economic Development Committee, and the committee will pay to have it removed.

A proposal was approved for the school district’s investments. The proposal included moving a certificate of deposit, a money market account, and Millemon accounts to the First Interstate Bank of Princeton. The changes were made because of the higher interest rates available.

A contract was offered to a new school secretary. The person’s name has not yet been announced.

Millemon Math Award winners were announced and will be paid a total of $31.25. There were 16 total winners, and six were first-time winners.

